‘Glitter boobs’ trendsetter’s insane profits

Sophie Tea shot to fame after bedazzling her chest with just jewels and glitter. That viral photo helped boost her multimillion-dollar business.

Sophie Tea shot to fame after bedazzling her chest with just jewels and glitter. That viral photo helped boost her multimillion-dollar business.

Every year around festival season - including the UK's hugely popular Glastonbury event - abstract artist Sophie Tea sees a massive boost in sales.

The business graduate-turned-artist shot to fame in 2017 after photos of her posing at Coachella with glitter, gems and jewels stuck across her bare chest went viral.

The photo helped boost her multimillion-dollar business, with Ms Tea describing the "glitter boob" trend as the gift that keeps on giving.

"I always see a spike in my Instagram followers around festival season. It's insane what the power of one viral photo can do," Ms Tea told news.com.au

Sophie Tea started the ‘glitter boobs’ trend back in 2017 at Coachella — bedazzling her chest with jewels and glitter. The photo went viral, and now she’s a successful artist. Picture: Instagram

The 26-year-old managed to go from having barely a cent to her name to creating a multimillion-dollar brand all through the power of social media.

In two days alone, she can make a cool $27,000 with each of her colourful abstracts selling anywhere between $700 and $4000.

And that's expected to soar with the five-day Glastonbury festival kicking off in the UK this weekend.

"Festival season does correlate to increased sales, but like all of my press related to the glitter boobs, it takes around three months to convert the new followers to customers," Ms Tea told news.com.au

"Proud to say I normally manage it!"

Many are already in the party spirit, with plenty of women proudly showing off their glitter boobs in the lead-up to the festival as temperatures soar.

Glitter, body paint and stick-on jewels are used to create the daring look.

Others just use glitter to jazz up their nipples, often pairing the naked look with colourful shorts, skirts or hot pants.

"I think like all trends it will flow and ebb, but the concept of empowerment will not lose relevance," Ms Tea said.

"I think some women embrace it as a liberating form of self-expression."

With temperatures set to hit 30 degrees, some have taken it one step further by stripping completely naked, while other revellers have already flooded into the campsite wearing rainbow-coloured outfits and copious amounts of glitter (of course).

Ms Tea, an abstract artist who uses her Instagram status to showcase her work, will be heading to Sydney in September for a solo exhibition.

"I'm very much looking forward to getting back!" she said.

HOW THE GLITTER BOOB TREND BEGAN

Ms Tea was approached by Jenna Meek, a friend-of-a-friend who was setting up her body jewellery brand Gypsy Shrine, now a global business with a string of A-list fans, and wanted another artist to help apply body jewels at festivals.

"While at Coachella, we had the glitter boobs idea," Ms Tea said.

A little embarrassed by it now, Ms Tea said they just took off their tops and put loads of glitter on their boobs. This in turn boosted Ms Tea's Instagram following, which is close to 62,000.

The glitter boobs picture went viral, even capturing the attention of Ellen DeGeneres.

Having started a now famous festival trend, Ms Tea's social media following went through the roof - and does so every year around festival season - and also helped boost her now multimillion-dollar art business.

Ms Tea works 15 hour days, seven days a week in order to keep her business growing.