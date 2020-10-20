‘Glimmer of hope’ for devastated Coffs concert promoter

New hope for concert promoter John Logan with the Great Southern Nights initiative bringing two shows to Coffs Harbour in November .

THERE are fresh hopes for the future of live entertainment in Coffs Harbour as Covid-19 restrictions slowly ease.

After nearly eight months of cancelled events a number of live shows have been locked in for November.

The NSW Government has launched an initiative called Great Southern Nights to help kickstart the music industry.

It will bring 1,000 COVID-safe performances to live music venues in Greater Sydney and regional NSW in November, which is also Australian Music Month.

John Logan from John Logan Entertainment has been accepted to the program and will present two shows locally.

"Yes it has been a very tough last few months and at times I have despaired," Mr Logan said.

"For anyone who knows me, this has been my whole life and to lose it overnight was devastating.

"Now there is a glimmer of hope and we want to run with it."

Wendy Mathews will play in Coffs Harbour next month as part of the Great Southern Nights initiative.

The first show is on Saturday November 7 at the North Coast Regional Botanic Garden in Coffs Harbour with Wendy Matthews. She will be supported by D'Boyzos and Kailey Pallas.

The second show will be a dinner show with acclaimed 'alt country' singer/songwriter Shane Nicholson at the Coffs Harbour Golf Club on November 21.

Shane is regarded as a musician's musician, and apart from his 3 ARIAs and 9 CMAA awards, his most recent foray into television featured him mentoring ordinary people in their first professional recording as part of ABC's The Recording Studio. It was a ten-part series that aired last year.

Shane Nicholson will play in Coffs Harbour next month as part of the Great Southern Nights initiative.

Tickets for both are on sale at trybooking.com Inquires can be directed to their Facebook page or on 66528266 BH.

Mr Logan is urging the community to come out and support the shows but remember to be Covid-safe.

"We will do everything in our power to comply and hope everyone else does as well.

"If you love live music and you want to see it return, get out and support these shows. Buy a ticket, better still buy several.

"I think the new initiative is fantastic and full credit to the state government for launching it."