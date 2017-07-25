Glenreagh will turn into timber town

WOOD'S GOOD: Chris Hanson, president of the Glenreagh Timber Festival is getting ready another big day this Saturday.

THIS Saturday, the town of Glenreagh will be bursting at the seams when it hosts the annual Glenreagh Timber festival.

"We're expecting between 3000-5000 to come out to see it," president Chris Hanson said.

Now in its 13th year, the festival will celebrate the timber history of the village, with historical displays and woodchopping the highlights of the day.

"We've got 60 stalls of various items, kids amusements as well as vintage car and motorbike show and blacksmithing displays," Mr Hanson said.

"We really try and emphasise the town's rural heritage in the wood chopping, fence post splitting and other events."

Mr Hanson has been president for the past two years, and said he hoped the event was a promoter for the town.

"It's great for the town, if we get this going it gets more people coming into the town, and we've got lots for people to see."

The Glenreagh Mountain Railway will also be open, as well as plenty of food and drink available.

Gates open at 8am, and entry is $5 for adults and $2 for children with free parking.