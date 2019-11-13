Glenreagh man arrested over drug, firearm, property offences

A 40-year-old from Glenreagh has been arrested and will face drug, firearm and property offence charges.

A 40-year-old from Glenreagh has been arrested and will face drug, firearm and property offence charges. MaxPixel

A GLENREAGH man will face drug, firearm and property charges after he was arrested in the village this morning.

Police were called to Glenreagh after reports a man was acting suspiciously in the area.

Coffs/Clarence Police District duty officer Chief Inspector Jo Reid said police attended the village and stopped a car, where a 40-year-old man was submitted to a random drug test.

Chief Insp Reid said the man allegedly returned a positive reading, and during a search of the vehicle police allegedly discovered prohibited drugs as well as a loaded firearm and a number of stolen items.

The man was taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station where he was expected to be charged with drug, firearm and property offences and was due to appear in Coffs Harbour Local Court today.

Despite rumours on social media of looting in Glenreagh, Chief Insp Reid said she could not confirm if the stolen property was from Glenreagh, but praised the community for being vigilant in reporting suspicious activity.

In Nana Glen locals have taken to social media claiming people were staking out the rural properties.

Coffs/Clarence Detective Acting Inspector Ian Corcoran said police received reports of a number of suspicious vehicles in the area at around 1pm yesterday.

He said police patrolled the area but could not find the vehicles.