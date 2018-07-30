Glenreagh goes back to its roots

Grafton woodchopper Dan Shipman readies for an underhand chop at the Glenreagh Timber Festival. Shipman placed in the NSW championship contested at Glenreagh.

Grafton woodchopper Dan Shipman readies for an underhand chop at the Glenreagh Timber Festival. Shipman placed in the NSW championship contested at Glenreagh. Adam Hourigan

THE VILLAGE of Glenreagh returned to its roots on Saturday as it hosted its annual Timber Festival.

Crowds from across the area added thousands to the population as they enjoyed a day of entertainment based on the history and foundation of the small timber village.

With market stalls, entertainment and historic displays added to by demonstrations of old sawmills, working dogs, vintage cars and tractors plus carriage rides, crowds were left with plenty do, with even a group of skydivers dropping in to check out the action.

The highlight of the day was a six-event woodchop program attracting entrants from across the state.

The main event was the Kevin Smith Memorial NSW 250mm Combination Championship which was taken out by young Australian representative David Reumer, who travelled from the Southern Highlands to compete.

He beat Blake Marsh with his father Noel Marsh in third and local axeman Dan Shipman in fourth.

Organisers of the day said they were happy with the large turnout and that they'd had positive responses to the annual event.