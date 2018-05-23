Menu
MORE ACCURATE: New gauges will assist monitoring of flood information on all sides of Glenreagh.
Council News

Glenreagh gauges bring more accuracy

Greg White
by
23rd May 2018 5:00 PM

IMPROVED flood monitoring equipment is planned for two bridge sites in Glenreagh to reduce risk of misinformation caused when measuring heavy rain.

Clarence Valley Council has approved an automatic gauge at Glenreagh Bridge.

An application has also been made for funding from the NSW Government's Floodplain Management Program to install the remote alert or webcam at Bluff Bridge north of the village.

While the information is necessary for local safety reasons, it will better prepare SES and other operatives in the Orara Valley and Coffs Coast region in flood times.

Environmental planning coordinator Scott Lenton, said the Glenreagh Floodplain Management Study reviewed a range of modification options covering property, response and flooding.

"Property modification measures apply to existing properties or proposed developments,” he said.

"Response modifications are actions in response to flooding that aim to reduce potential social, economic and environmental damages.

"Flood modifications are measures that attempt to change flood hazard or change the way flooding behaves.”

He said the installation of an automatic gauge adjacent to Glenreagh Bridge would overcome confusion as a result of forecast flood levels based on the manual flood gauge.

These varied from live flood height data published by the Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) taken from an automatic flood gauge located 2.5km further upstream from the bridge.

"There would be substantial community benefit in overcoming confusion at times of flooding if the flood level advice issued by the BoM was consistent with the flood levels showing on the manual gauge.

"The BoM supports the installation of a new automatic gauge at the bridge.”

