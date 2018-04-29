Menu
Login
RIVERBANK RECONSTRUCTION: Work on the reserves at Gleniffer will start again from Tuesday.
RIVERBANK RECONSTRUCTION: Work on the reserves at Gleniffer will start again from Tuesday. Bellingen Shire Council
News

Gleniffer protection work about to start

Greg White
by
29th Apr 2018 8:00 AM

POSTPONED work on riverbank erosion is about to recommence at Gleniffer.

Infrastructure protection work at Arthur Keough and Earl Preston Reserves was held up to reduce community and visitor impact over summer but construction gangs will be back at the site from this Tuesday.

Subject to weather conditions, Arthur Keough Reserve will be closed until June 1 while gravel is removed from the bar and stabilisation is carried out on the opposite bank in Earl Preston Reserve.

Mature camphor laurels will be removed and large rocks placed along Timboon Road to manage vehicle access and impacts.

These works are part of the Gleniffer Reserves Master Plan 2016.

Bellingen Shire Council has engaged NSW Soil Conservation Services to implement the project.

arthure keough reserve bellingen shire council earl preston reserve gleniffer reserves masterplan 2016 nsw soil conservation services riverbank restoration at glennifer
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Survey not afraid to tackle suicide tragedy

    Survey not afraid to tackle suicide tragedy

    Health Tackling mental health issues and preventing suicide is the aim of a survey conducted as part of combined efforts of NGO's and first responders in NSW

    TransGrid chopper takes to skies

    TransGrid chopper takes to skies

    News Watch for TransGrid aerial line inspections coming soon

    Rain didn't dampen the spirit of 2018 Coffs Harbour Show

    Rain didn't dampen the spirit of 2018 Coffs Harbour Show

    News One of Coffs' longstanding community events proves popular

    What's happening on the Coffs Coast

    What's happening on the Coffs Coast

    Whats On The latest events happening on the Coffs Coast.

    Local Partners