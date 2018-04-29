Gleniffer protection work about to start

RIVERBANK RECONSTRUCTION: Work on the reserves at Gleniffer will start again from Tuesday.

RIVERBANK RECONSTRUCTION: Work on the reserves at Gleniffer will start again from Tuesday. Bellingen Shire Council

POSTPONED work on riverbank erosion is about to recommence at Gleniffer.

Infrastructure protection work at Arthur Keough and Earl Preston Reserves was held up to reduce community and visitor impact over summer but construction gangs will be back at the site from this Tuesday.

Subject to weather conditions, Arthur Keough Reserve will be closed until June 1 while gravel is removed from the bar and stabilisation is carried out on the opposite bank in Earl Preston Reserve.

Mature camphor laurels will be removed and large rocks placed along Timboon Road to manage vehicle access and impacts.

These works are part of the Gleniffer Reserves Master Plan 2016.

Bellingen Shire Council has engaged NSW Soil Conservation Services to implement the project.