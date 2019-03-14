Man wanted after woman’s brutal NSW murder
POLICE are on the hunt for a man after a woman was allegedly stabbed in the neck and murdered at a home in Lake Macquarie.
Police were called to the home on Stephens Ave, Glendale at 11.30am after a woman was found suffering stab wounds.
She was treated by paramedics before being taken to John Hunter Hospital where she died.
A crime scene was established at the woman's house and detectives are now searching for a man known as Tafari Walton.
Walton is described as having a dark complexion, aged in his early 20s with a long black ponytail, and wearing a grey top with black short.
It's believed he may be driving a 2008 white Mitsubishi Outlander with NSW registration AW67VV.
If anyone knows the whereabouts of this man or the vehicle please do not approach but contact triple-0.