Glass in bottles leads to popular wine recall

WINE RECALL: A range of Warburn Estate wines have been recalled after a packaging fault. Contributed

IF YOU are stocking up on wines for the end of year festivities, make sure you don't have any of these recalled wines.

A packaging fault has led to 13 varieties of Warburn Estate wines being recalled.

The fault could have resulted in glass pieces entering the bottles, which may cause injury.

The recalled wines include:

2017 Rumours Semillon Sauvignon Blanc

2017 Rumours Pinot Grigio

2017 Rumours Chardonnay

2017 Rumours Sauvignon Blanc

2017 Rumours Moscato

2017 Gossips Chardonnay

2017 Gossips Semillon Sauvignon Blanc

2017 Gossips Moscato

2017 Gossips Pink Moscato

2017 Gossips Dolcetto and Syrah

2017 Gossips Sauvignon Blanc

2017 Wine Gang Sauvignon Blanc

2017 Warburn Estate Sangiovese Rose

Affected batches include the lot numbers L17289 to L17328 and for Gossips Moscato only L17289 to L17327.

The lot number can be found etched 1-2cm above the base of the bottle.

The wines were sold at BWS, Dan Murphy's and independent liquor stores and hotels.

Consumers should not drink these wines and return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

For more information, phone Warburn Estate on 6963 8367.