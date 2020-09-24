Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A secondary school teacher at some top academic schools has faced court.
A secondary school teacher at some top academic schools has faced court.
Crime

Glamorous teacher charged with drink driving

Ashley Pillhofer
by and ASHLEY PILLHOFER
24th Sep 2020 4:21 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A glamorous Townsville teacher has fronted court on a drink driving charge.

Elizabeth Simonsen appeared in the Townsville Magistrates Court yesterday on one charge of driving over the general, but not middle alcohol limit.

This means she allegedly returned a blood alcohol reading of more than 0.05 per cent but less than 0.1 per cent.

Ms Simonsen was charged with drink driving on June 12, this year.

 

Townsville teacher Elizabeth Simonsen appeared in court charged with one count of driving over the general, but not middle alcohol limit.
Townsville teacher Elizabeth Simonsen appeared in court charged with one count of driving over the general, but not middle alcohol limit.

 

Townsville teacher Elizabeth Simonsen said she provided support teaching services to “top academic schools” across Townsville including the Townsville Grammar School, St Margaret Mary’s and St Patricks College.
Townsville teacher Elizabeth Simonsen said she provided support teaching services to “top academic schools” across Townsville including the Townsville Grammar School, St Margaret Mary’s and St Patricks College.

MORE NEWS

Identity of man killed in Yabulu crash revealed

Young mum thanks magistrate for prison sentence

Drunk man fights police investigating hotel glassing

In the brief mention before the court, she indicated she intended to apply for a work licence.

Magistrate Ken Taylor adjourned the case to next month to allow time for Ms Simonsen to organise her application.

In a social media profile, Ms Simonsen said she had worked as a secondary school teacher for more than a decade and had been teaching since 2009.

One this profile, she boasts about providing support teaching services to "top academic schools" across Townsville including the Townsville Grammar School, St Margaret Mary's and St Patricks College.

Originally published as Glamorous teacher charged with drink driving

drink driving elizabeth simonsen

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coffs Coast beckons as Surfer Groms Comp Series arrives

        Premium Content Coffs Coast beckons as Surfer Groms Comp Series arrives

        Surfing The 2020 Woolworths Surfer Groms Comp Series hits Coffs Harbour this weekend

        What’s got the Coffs Coast talking?

        Premium Content What’s got the Coffs Coast talking?

        Opinion From fruit picking conditions to trouble for The NSW Nationals.

        GOALFEST: Defenders' nightmare as 28 hit the net

        Premium Content GOALFEST: Defenders' nightmare as 28 hit the net

        Soccer CPL midweek round is one for the strikers as Boambee and Coffs City bang em’ in for...

        ‘REMARKABLE’: World-first cancer project on the Coffs Coast

        Premium Content ‘REMARKABLE’: World-first cancer project on the Coffs Coast

        News Three year initiative is being rolled out in other cancer centres.