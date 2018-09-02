Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Robyn Peddlesden, Vicki McArthur and Khilea Sharp from Physipole Studios, Gladstone.
Robyn Peddlesden, Vicki McArthur and Khilea Sharp from Physipole Studios, Gladstone. Matt Taylor GLA310818POLE
News

Men and kids take to pole dancing lessons in droves

Hannah Sbeghen
by
1st Sep 2018 8:37 AM

CENTRAL Queensland is home to a growing population of pole dancers - including men and children.

Gladstone and Rockhampton PhysiPole franchise owner and pole fitness trainer Robyn Peddlesden said there were over 300 Central Queenslanders using pole for fitness.

Her Gladstone studio opened about eight weeks ago and already has 120 pole-dancing members, including a Gladstone national champion - Steven Cragg.

Mr Cragg won the men's division at the Ignite competition in Victoria last week.

Mrs Peddlesden said competitions were held annually between PhysiPole clubs across Australia and weren't easy to win.

"There is a huge pole community out there with a lot of talented males and females who are incredibly self-disciplined," she said.

"We are all very proud of Steven."

The trainer said she found her love for pole fitness after 15 years of classical ballet dancing.

"I love dancing and I love music and that's pretty much how I found my way from classical ballet into pole fitness," she said.

"A friend recommended it and I thought if I can dance ballet it would be easy.

"It is one of the most challenging sports I have ever come across."

More than a decade later, the ballet dancer from Victoria is teaching pole fitness in Central Queensland.

"People come in and they are having so much fun learning new tricks and getting some confidence with their bodies," she said.

editors picks exercise kids sport pole dancing pole dancing lessons
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Hogan won't jump ship

    premium_icon Hogan won't jump ship

    Politics 'We have to end the cancer that is the flow of money from massive corporations vested interests into the ALP, the Liberals and LNP.'

    Man escapes after car lands in Nambucca River

    premium_icon Man escapes after car lands in Nambucca River

    Breaking Neighbours pull elderly man from sinking vehicle in river.

    Bellingen Spring Plant Fair grows bigger each year

    Bellingen Spring Plant Fair grows bigger each year

    Entertainment The fair will have horticulturalists offering lots of variety.

    Run with a spring in your step

    premium_icon Run with a spring in your step

    News Pipers to greet athletes at Running Festival

    Local Partners