Giving nature a helping hand

ON THE SCENE: Come to Sawtell and see the work carried out by the team of volunteers

ALMOST 300 residents volunteer with Coffs Harbour Regional Landcare, giving their time to improve our local environment.

September 5-11 is Landcare Week. To celebrate, on September 7 everyone is invited to visit an example of urban Landcaring at Sawtell.

With the assistance of Coffs Harbour City Council staff and resources, in the past five years residents have successfully revegetated Kinchela Reserve, creating a corridor for koalas as well as a relaxing backdrop for their gardens.

More than 500 trees and shrubs have been planted and you will have an opportunity to add to this number by helping Landcare volunteers plant more on the day.

Coffs Harbour City Council's Aaron Hartley will lead the day, joined by the group's co-ordinator and project initiator Helen Lawrence and Coffs Harbour Landcare officer Pia Dollmann.

Phone the local Landcare office on 6651 1308 for directions to Lady Belmore Dr, where the walk will begin at 9.30am.

The annual Coffs Harbour Regional Landcare Awards will be held on Sunday, September 10, at Coffs Harbour Jetty.

The awards celebrate the outstanding achievements and commitment of Landcare volunteers throughout the region.