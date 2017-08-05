Giving hope to families of addicts

YOU NEVER WALK ALONE: Theo Chang at FDS supports the families of alcohol and drug dependents

YOU NEVER WALK ALONE: Theo Chang at FDS supports the families of alcohol and drug dependents Trevor Veale

COFFS Coast local Ben* was in his mid-teens when the flirtation with substances began.

At first it was heavy social drinking and dabbling with recreational drugs. He managed to muddle through with varying degrees of sobriety, holding down a job and a life that resembled "normal” to onlookers.

It wasn't until his 20s, with the breakdown of his marriage, the world came crashing down for this father of two. His marriage in tatters, he turned to methamphetamine (commonly known as ice) and alcohol to escape the pain.

His mum Ruth* shares her story. A story of heartbreak and hope.

"Ben was doing reasonably well until the breakup of the marriage, then it all escalated,” Ruth said.

"He ended up on ice. It was a nightmare, an absolute nightmare. He was trying to dull the pain with drinking and drugs.”

With addiction often comes lies and broken promises. Ben was no exception. As the situation worsened, Ruth took on the responsibility of raising her grandchildren.

"I was trying to fix it but things were getting so difficult,” Ruth said.

"He was so angry. There was one stage I couldn't let him come to the house to see the children. He was so different, not the person we knew.”

As the situation deteriorated, the police became involved and Ben was looking at possible jail time.

"I was really stuck. I didn't know what to do, I was so busy raising the grandkids,” Ruth said.

"Then he rang me one day and said, 'Mum, I need help'. I asked him in what way and he said, 'I need to look at detox and rehab'.”

This was another turning point in the journey of this local family.

Ruth was scared about Ben going into rehab. Her mind was flooded with questions. Is he going to be the same person? How will the kids cope? What happens now?

A phone call from a person at Ben's rehab centre put Ruth in contact with Theo Chang from Family Drug Support in Coffs Harbour. A phone call Ruth credits with changing her life.

"All at once there was a window of hope,” she said.

"I went to a family support meeting, met Theo and he told me about the Stepping Stones program.

"I did the program, it blew me away. I understood I'd been living in denial. The guilt and all the 'whys' - why did he do this to us, why did he destroy his beautiful family - I was able to work through it all.

"It was difficult answering questions from friends about why I had my grandchildren. I felt ashamed. Stepping Stones takes the shame away.

"It gave me an understanding of what Ben was going through and gave me support - I wasn't alone.

"The group is wonderful, it's a safe place where you can open up with people who are going through something similar.”

Using the skills learned at Stepping Stones, Ruth is rebuilding her and her grandchildren's relationships with Ben.

"We talked first on the phone and now we're in contact. He's doing okay. One step at a time.”

*Names changed to protect identity

Family Drug Support services

THEO Chang manages Family Drug Support services in Coffs Harbour.

FDS provides support for family members of alcohol and drug dependents. It includes a support group and the Stepping Stones program aimed at increasing people's confidence and competence in managing drug issues.

"We have run a local Stepping Stones since 2005, bringing help and support to over 120 family members,” Theo said.

"Drug use and the activities around it brings out fear in many people. Families often feel judged and blamed.

"I have seen the enormous difference from when people enter the course and when they leave. They are stronger, better supported and have taken on skills to better manage their relationship with the user.

Stepping Stones