Give your old floors and cabinets a new life

LIKE NEW: Nathan Hay from N-Hance can make your floors look like new Trevor Veale

AUSTRALIANS have a love affair with timber floors; they're durable, hard wearing but also look incredible - until they need refinishing, that is. It's often a job we put off due to the time, cost and mess usually involved, but N-Hance Wood Refinishing is revolutionising the way it's done, offering a quicker, cleaner and usually cheaper service than traditional methods.

Floors like new

Coffs Harbour N-Hance franchisee Nathan Hay said the secret to N-Hance's success is their unique Lightspeed technology.

"The process cures wood surfaces with a powerful UV light instantly - often completing the job in half the time as traditional wood refinishing. Just like the UV technology used in dentistry that hardens enamel fillings straight away, Lightspeed gives you a floor ready to be walked on.”

"The process requires no sanding, is non-toxic and has very little odour. Plus, jobs can be completed in half the time as traditional refinishing - often in as little as one day.”

Your floors can be in matte, satin, semi-gloss and gloss finishes which are long lasting and resistant to scuffs, scratches and stains.

And if you think your floors might be beyond help, it's worth speaking with Nathan because N-Hance can often save and restore the life of your existing floors and cabinets, rather than replacing them.

Kitchen Makeovers

But floors are not all N-Hance does.

"Our expert technicians can not only refinish your timber floors, we can also work our magic on kitchen or other timber cabinets, furniture and granite benchtops,” Nathan said.

"We're the perfect solution for anyone looking at renovating their kitchen or bathroom cabinets; we can save you time and money without the need for replacing cabinets or benchtops, yet still achieving an as-new finish which will last.”

The N-Hance story

They say necessity is the mother of invention, and that was the case for N-Hance. As Chem-Dry carpet cleaners realised they were walking over thousands of damaged wooden floors, they created a separate business to renew and refinish timber floors to their original state. Since then, N-Hance has become market leaders with more than 500 franchises operating in the US - and now has established and trusted businesses operating throughout Australia, with their head office here in Coffs Harbour.

If you're after friendly service, an obligation free quote and a chance to bring your floors or kitchen back to life, get in touch with N-Hance today.

N-Hance Wood Refinishing

6 Forge Dr

Coffs Harbour

0437 793 439

1800 957 811

nhay@n-hance.com.au