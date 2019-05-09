Give Mum a gift money can't buy

ACCORDING to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, over 2500 people aged 55 years and over move to the Coffs Harbour region each year.*

That's a lot of mums and dads who are living in paradise, but away from their families.

More than any material object, a visit from family is often the number one gift a person can receive. And let's face it, who wouldn't want to visit Coffs Harbour?

But, as anyone with family will tell you, family visits can be tricky to navigate.

People become set in their ways, children go through challenging stages, and suddenly what was supposed to be a wonderful family holiday becomes a tense and fraught experience.

Holiday accommodation could be the answer.

Separate lodgings gives everyone their space and freedom, allowing for a family holiday without the pressure.

The Observatory apartments offers accommodation that is both stylish and affordable, with something to suit every traveller.

Surrounded by the unique atmosphere and vibrancy of Coffs Harbour's popular Jetty area, The Observatory provides luxury to suit your every need.

Centrally located, it is an easy walk to the beach, marina, markets, restaurants and shopping.

With options from a simple Ocean View Studio room, to a Three Bedroom Townhouse with self catering facilities, private balcony with foreshore and entrance outlook, laundry, double lock-up garage and two bathrooms, The Observatory offers a central location from which to enjoy all the Coffs region has to offer.

