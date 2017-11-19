Menu
Give me 5 for helping the children's ward

Lisa Hammond, Liz Jones, Warren Grimshaw, Dave White, Jarrod Brooke, Michael Moffett, Gavin Flannagen and Kerrie McKenna. Rachel Vercoe

IN the heat of the day and during the sudden down pours, Michael Moffett, commonly known as Moffee on radio covered 50kms from Woolgoolga to Sawtell to raise vital funds for the Coffs Harbour Childrens Ward.

During the walk for Coffs Coast Triple M's Give Me 5 For Kids, a total of $33,907.46 was raised.

Earlier this week, Triple M presented the Coffs Harbour Health Campus with a giant cheque to go towards helping children and their families in the childrens ward.

"The generosity from our community always blows me away.

"It's a challenge that together we could make a difference for sick kids and their families on the Coffs Coast.

The Mid North Coast Health District's Governing Board Chair, Warren Grimshaw AM attended the presentation and said it was a very important day in the Mid North Coast Health District and Coffs Harbour.

