Give it up for Coffs' Pink Ladies

9th Aug 2017 2:30 PM
THE PINK LADIES: Helen Mears (left), elected President for a 24th year, and Treasurer Helen Hardingham with their hard working team of Pink Ladies. Also pictured is the North Eastern Regional Representative for the United Hospitals Auxiliary of NSW, Dee Hunter (right).
THE PINK LADIES: Helen Mears (left), elected President for a 24th year, and Treasurer Helen Hardingham with their hard working team of Pink Ladies. Also pictured is the North Eastern Regional Representative for the United Hospitals Auxiliary of NSW, Dee Hunter (right).

THE Coffs Harbour Pink Ladies have had a remarkable year, presenting Coffs Harbour Health Campus with an impressive $95,863 in equipment and giving thousands of volunteer hours in support of patients and staff.

The Pink Ladies' donations in the past 12 months included $31,621 for patient monitors in the Surgical Unit and $48,245 for a surgical laser in the Operating Theatres.

Thousands more were spent on improving patient amenity in Intensive Care, Mental Health and the Medical Ward.

The extraordinary effort was revealed at the group's Annual General Meeting this week, where another remarkable achievement took place without fanfare.

Helen Mears was re-elected president of the Pink Ladies - a role she has held for 24 of the 38 years she has volunteered at the hospital.

Among the guests present was Dee Hunter, the North East Regional Representative for the United Hospitals Auxiliary of NSW.

Ms Hunter said the president's commitment and dedication to the Pink Ladies was incredible, as was the fundraising and volunteer efforts of the entire branch.

"The Coffs Harbour Pink Ladies and their executive committee make a very successful team and words simply cannot express our appreciation for their efforts," Ms Hunter said.

The Pink Ladies' donations throughout the year were possible due to community support for their raffles, their gift shop, the hospital café and the patient trolley.

"Our donations to the hospital would not be possible without the generous time given by our volunteers and the support we receive from the public," Mrs Mears said.

"It's an honour to work with so many wonderfully supportive people."

Also elected to the executive committee were Vice-president Shirley Brown, Secretary Margaret Andren, Assistant Secretary Pat Spinks and Treasurer Helen Hardingham.

Mid North Coast Local Health District Chief Executive Stewart Dowrick also thanked the Pink Ladies for their commitment to patients, staff and visitors.

"Our volunteers are highly respected by all who meet and work with them, and are greatly appreciated for their invaluable assistance to our hospital, staff, patients and their families, and to the thousands of visitors who pass through our doors each year," Mr Dowrick said.

"The entire health campus benefits from their hard work and their incredible commitment.

"In a time-poor world, our volunteers give the most precious of gifts - their time.

"Our hospital and our patients are lucky to have such friends."

Topics:  base hospital coffs harbour health campus pink ladies volunteers

