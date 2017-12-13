Give a Salute to this new Jetty cafe

PIPING HOT: Kathleen Korn, with Banks and York, grabbed a cool beverage at Salute Espresso's new shop on the Jetty Foreshore.

SALUTE Espresso, previously voted Coffs' best coffee shop by Advocate readers, has opened a new shop.

Owner Kirby Burton said the new kiosk at the "iconic" Jetty Foreshores had been widely welcomed.

She said the kiosk was overwhelmed when it first opened on Saturday.

A little different from its Park Avenue Ln cafe, Kirby said the kiosk would offer "cooler" options to fit in with the beach.

On top of its coffee, customers will be able to buy raw puddings, acai bowls and wraps.

"We're trying to still stick with the healthier options," Kirby said.

Kirby hopes to make the new shop a tourist destination and help promote local attractions and food.

She said the new shop had also created new jobs.

"We have another six staff on, which is great for Coffs," Kirby said.

She said she felt honoured to have been the successful applicant for the site, which caught the interest of more than 60 others.