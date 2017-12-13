Menu
Login
News

Give a Salute to this new Jetty cafe

PIPING HOT: Kathleen Korn, with Banks and York, grabbed a cool beverage at Salute Espresso's new shop on the Jetty Foreshore.
PIPING HOT: Kathleen Korn, with Banks and York, grabbed a cool beverage at Salute Espresso's new shop on the Jetty Foreshore. Trevor Veale
Keagan Elder
by

SALUTE Espresso, previously voted Coffs' best coffee shop by Advocate readers, has opened a new shop.

Owner Kirby Burton said the new kiosk at the "iconic" Jetty Foreshores had been widely welcomed.

She said the kiosk was overwhelmed when it first opened on Saturday.

A little different from its Park Avenue Ln cafe, Kirby said the kiosk would offer "cooler" options to fit in with the beach.

On top of its coffee, customers will be able to buy raw puddings, acai bowls and wraps.

"We're trying to still stick with the healthier options," Kirby said.

Kirby hopes to make the new shop a tourist destination and help promote local attractions and food.

She said the new shop had also created new jobs.

"We have another six staff on, which is great for Coffs," Kirby said.

She said she felt honoured to have been the successful applicant for the site, which caught the interest of more than 60 others.

Related Items

Topics:  cafe coffee coffs coast advocate coffs coast business coffs harbour jetty forehores salute espresso

Coffs Coast Advocate
Off-duty police officers arrest knife-wielding driver

Off-duty police officers arrest knife-wielding driver

TWO off-duty officers arrested a man after he allegedly threatened occupants of another car with a knife.

Help protect our waters from contagious disease

KEEP IT CLEAN: Anglers are encouraged to keep their fishing gear, boat and trailer clean to prevent the spread of white spot disease.

Anglers are reminded to keep NSW free of white spot disease

Special golfers putting Brendan on a new path

The coaching ability of Sawtell Golf Club's Brendan Barnes has been honoured by Special Olympics Australia.

Sawtell golf teaching pro wins national coach of the year award.

NAB announces plan to close branch next year

BANK CLOSURE: The National Australia Bank announced it would be closing its Nambucca Heads branch in March 2018.

Bank announces branch closure for next year

Local Partners