Girl’s tragic, needless death shatters family

A FAMILY, a neighbourhood and a community are in mourning after the death of a bright-eyed, chubby-cheeked toddler.

Tributes have flowed to celebrate the life of three-year-old Rylee Rose Black, who died on Friday after she was allegedly left in a hot car.

The young girl was found dead inside mother Laura Black's Toyota Prado just before 3pm.

Black and her boyfriend, Aaron Hill, were charged with manslaughter over the girl's death.

Police will allege Rylee Rose was left inside the hot car for several hours and was found dead when her mother emerged from a Burdell home just before school pick-up.

Black and Hill drove Rylee Rose to Townsville University Hospital after discovering her body, and a nurse alerted police.

Rylee Rose's three sisters are now in the care of their father.

Heartbroken mourners have shared scores of social media tributes honouring the little girl and a fundraiser has been launched in her honour.

Late on Sunday, more than $3000 of a $15,000 goal had been gifted to the family.

Organiser Leona Boyle said "dear little Rylee Rose" left behind her "devoted and devastated father" and her three big sisters.

"No one should experience a loss like this," she said.

"We are seeking your support to help this loving family get through this tragic time."

Neighbours and other young families living nearby said they were devastated when they heard about the death.

Residents who spoke with the Townsville Bulletin on Sunday said they did not notice anything amiss on the peaceful street on the day of Rylee's death, with most only becoming aware of the tragedy through news reports.

One resident, who asked not to be named, said she regretted not walking past the home and possibly seeing something that could have saved Rylee.

"If only I had been walking, I would have seen something," she said.

Police were at the scene of the Burdell home on Sunday afternoon handing the white Prado back to family members. An officer facilitating the handover described the process as "delicate".

Rylee's death sparked an outpouring of emotions online.

"So beautiful. No words could express the sorrow we feel. Our thoughts and prayers are with you," Kay Black said.

"Heartbreaking, that poor darling left on her own in her final stages. Fly high little one. May you be with the angels," Alexandria Leigh Pitt said.

"This is so sad to see another treasure lose their life in such a horrific way," Donna Ockwell said.

"So so sad. Fly with the angels beautiful girl," Debbie Potts said.

Black and Hill faced Townsville Magistrates Court on Saturday morning, and will remain in custody until their next court date on December 14.