Girls to the fore in local AFL community

Coffs Coast product Nikki Wallace played for the Brisbane Lions in the inaugural AFL Women's competition.

WOMEN and girls on the Coffs Coast have made it clear they want to play AFL and they're about to get their chance.

The initial steps in starting women's footy will be to offer come and try experiences at the Coffs Coast Sport and Leisure Park on Sunday.

This session will be staged around a Youth Girls match and will include coaching from AFL NSW/ACT female development staff and game play.

Sunday will also include discussions around the scheduling of future activities that will build into matches where a North Coast team will play against teams from the Northern Rivers and North West competitions.

Paul Taylor, AFL North Coast operations co-ordinator, said the level of interest has been surprising.

"We knew that AFLW would inspire girls and women to play footy, we just didn't expect this much interest so soon," he said.

"The introduction of our Youth Girls competition has been so enjoyable so we now want to focus on providing opportunities for women to play AFL."

The Youth Girls competition has teams in Grafton, Coffs Harbour, Kempsey and Port Macquarie and one local product, Nikki Wallace, played in this year's AFLW grand final with the Brisbane Lions.

Sunday's session begins at 1.45pm.