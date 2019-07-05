Girls shine bright at state championships

AEROBICS: The CASS Energy squad competed in the FISAF State Aerobic Championships held at Newcastle University recently and returned to the Coffs Coast with a great medal haul.

The squad came away from the event with a gold, silver, three bronze and two wildcards.

The competition was highly competitive with everyone chasing a national qualification.

The categories were difficult to separate but the CASS Energy athletes stepped up and showed they might be small in number but big in fight.

Coach Cassie Scully was blown away with the results, given that for many of her pupils this was only their first or second time to attend a state championship.

So she said to come away with seven national qualifiers was an outstanding result.

There will be no rest for the young stars as it is only six weeks until the national championships are held at the Sleeman Sports Complex in Brisbane.

Medal winners included Grace Burg (gold in cadet individual), Koa Long and Mia Littler (silver in mini pairs), Jemma Potter (bronze in cadet individual), Brooklyn Leonard (bronze in adult individual), and Lyla Paul and Grace Burg (bronze in junior pairs).

Shayla Waterson and Taneisha Richmond received wildcards in the junior novice category.