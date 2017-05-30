Girls' hustle and heart sets this Suns team apart

The Coffs Harbour Suns girls under-14 Division 2 team shows plenty of spirit both on and off the court.

THE Suns girls under-14 Division 2 team, with their tenacious and consistent demonstration of teamwork, are on the top of their division so far this season.

Coached by Michelle Walker and Abby McFadden, the group of 10 players from various local schools includes Jemimah Andrews, Ruby Bohm, Imogen Daymond, Bella Hawkins, Emily James, Lucy Kasics, Hayley Kitching, Charlie Laidlaw-Graham, Taya O'Brien and Olivia Peel.

What the girls lack in experience on the court as young players, they more than make up for with their determination, spirit and camaraderie.

They have some great shooters, clever passing and persistent rebounding.

Once they dial up the intensity on the court and get their momentum going, they are a force to be reckoned with.

They're sitting on top of the table after outplaying their toughest opponent in the last round, the Taree Tornadoes, 42-26.

In their most recent game against Port Macquarie, the Suns girls' skills were put to the test when one of their best offensive players was fouled out before halft ime.

But they put their heads down, rallied together and played their hearts out to come out victorious, 48-40.

There's no stopping this enthusiastic team of girls when they're on the courts together.

The next test for the girls will be the John Martin country tournament being played in Gosford over the June long weekend.