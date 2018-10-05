Menu
A 13-year-old girl has been transported to hospital suffering a serious head injury after falling from her horse.
Girl suffers serious head injury after falling from horse

5th Oct 2018 4:00 PM
A 13-year-old girl has been airlifted to hospital with a serious head injury after falling off a horse at Dorrigo.

Ambulance paramedics were called to Dorrigo Showground just after 1pm, following reports the horse had rolled onto the teenager after the fall.

She was unconscious when paramedics arrived.

The Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter was dispatched and arrived just after 2pm, where they continued to stabilise the girl.

She has been transported to the Gold Coast University Hospital in a serious condition.

