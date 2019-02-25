Menu
A man will face court after an incident involving a gel gun.
A man will face court after an incident involving a gel gun. TAHLIA STEHBENS
Crime

Girl 'shot' by gel blaster while driving

Zizi Averill
by
25th Feb 2019 1:06 PM
A NORTH Mackay man will face court after a teenage girl was shot with a gel blaster gun as she was driving along a Rural View road.

Police will allege the 18-year-old man was a passenger in a car when he fired at the 17-year-old girl on Mackay-Bucasia Road on Sunday evening.

Mackay Crime Prevention Unit Senior Constable Steve Smith said a gel pellet had hurt the girl when it hit her in the arm.

Police said a man had been arrested and charged with common assault and weapon charges.

He is due face Mackay Magistrates Court on March 18.

