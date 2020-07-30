Menu
POLICE APPEAL: Police are asking the public to contact Crimestoppers if they have any information regarding the sexual assault of a young girl in Lismore.
News

Girl sexually assaulted in Lismore CBD

Alison Paterson
30th Jul 2020 1:30 PM

A POLICE investigation is under way after the reports of a sexual assault at Lismore on Wednesday evening.

Officers have been told a girl was approached by an unknown man near Magellan and Carrington Street, Lismore, before being sexually assaulted near Molesworth Street.

It is understood she was at the Lismore Transit Centre.

Detectives from the State Crime Command's Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad are urging anyone who may have been in the area between 6pm and 7pm to come forward.

If you know anything please contact Crimestoppers as soon as possible on 1800 333 000.

Inquiries are continuing.

