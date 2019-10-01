Girl killed when charging phone explodes

A schoolgirl was killed in her sleep after her charging smartphone exploded on her pillow as she slept, according to reports.

Alua Asetkyzy Abzalbek, 14, went to bed listening to music at her village home in Bastobe, Kazakhstan.

The next morning, Alua was found dead after the phone's battery is said to have exploded close to her head.

Police confirmed that her device had been plugged into a power socket at the time.

She is believed to have suffered severe head injuries as a result of the blast and died on the spot.

When paramedics were called by her devastated relatives, they were unable to resuscitate her, saying she had been dead for some time.

Asetkyzy Abzalbek, 14, was killed after her phone exploded while charging. Picture: East2West News/Australscope

Forensic experts later confirmed the mobile had exploded in the early hours of the morning after overheating as it charged, and this was the cause of her death, said local reports.

Her passing was described as a "tragic accident".

The brand of smartphone has not yet been disclosed.

'TRAGIC ACCIDENT'

Alua's distraught best friend Ayazhan Dolasheva, 15, posted on social media: "I still cannot believe it.

"You were the best. We have been together since childhood.

"It is so hard for me without you. I miss you so much.

"You have left me forever."

Alua's death follows a string of deaths involving mobile phones in Russia and other countries.

Liliya Novikova, 26 - dubbed Russia's "most beautiful poker player" - was found dead from a suspected massive electric shock in her bathroom.

She is believed to have been blow drying her hair in the bathroom when an accident occurred, although it is also thought she could have been using her mobile at the time.

And earlier this year, an ex-soldier from Britain said the back of his Android handset "flew off and caught fire" when he attempted to manually reset the device.

He was trying to restart his Samsung Galaxy S6 smartphone when it became alight in the palm of his hand.

