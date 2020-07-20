Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Toddler killed in driveway tragedy

Paige Ashby
19th Jul 2020 6:25 PM | Updated: 20th Jul 2020 5:48 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 7PM: POLICE are investigating following the tragic death of a girl in the driveway of a home southwest of Ipswich on Sunday evening.

Police said a vehicle reversing out of the driveway of a home at Rosevale struck the 14-month-old just before 5pm.

Multiple ambulance crews and an emergency chopper were called, but the child had passed away at the scene.

The forensic crash unit from Ipswich will investigate the incident.

EARLIER: A CHILD has died in an accident on a driveway on private property at Rosevale, southwest of Ipswich.

Emergency services, including a chopper were called to a property on Old Rosevale Rd just before 5pm.

Initial reports suggested a 14-month-old had been critically injured in the incident, which involved a vehicle.

Police are investigating.

editors picks fatal crashes ipswich police district rosevale
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Suns out, guns out: MP hits the shooting range

        premium_icon Suns out, guns out: MP hits the shooting range

        Shooting Shooters get much-needed funds to enhance accessibility at growing club

        Marlins etch club’s name in local rugby history

        premium_icon Marlins etch club’s name in local rugby history

        Rugby Union First of many shield days ends in success as players, fans and volunteers relish...

        Environmental advocacy there for all to see

        premium_icon Environmental advocacy there for all to see

        Environment Avenue to remain anonymous when reporting environmental law breaches

        70+ PHOTOS: Grafton host Coffs Harbour in epic AFL opener

        premium_icon 70+ PHOTOS: Grafton host Coffs Harbour in epic AFL opener

        AFL Check out the action as the Tigers welcomed the Breakers in some awesome AFL North...