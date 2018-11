A young teenager is being treated for suspected spinal injuries after a water slide incident at a resort.

A YOUNG teenager is being treated for suspected spinal injuries after a water slide incident saw her hit her head on concrete.

The 13-year-old girl was swimming at Opal Cove Resort's pool when the accident took place.

According to a NSW Ambulance spokesperson, emergency crews arrived on scene around 11am.

Paramedics were required to take spinal precautions and transferred the girl to Coffs Harbour Base Hospital.