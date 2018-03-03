Girl seriously injured after fall from headland

A 16-year-old girl is reported to be in a serious condition after falling from a cliff at Emerald Beach on Saturday afternoon.

A TEENAGE girl has suffered serious injuries in a reported cliff fall, north of Coffs Harbour.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Emerald Beach on Saturday around 3pm.

Emergency services are reporting a 16-year-old girl has fallen from a cliff onto rocks near the headland.

The helicopter critical care medical crew were winched onto a rock ledge and are treating the patient for numerous injuries.

A Surf Life Saving IRB was then used to move the girl from the rocks onto the beach.

Helicopter medical team and NSW Ambulance paramedics are transporting the patient via road ambulance to Coffs Harbour Hospital.