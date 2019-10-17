Girl, 15, charged over home invasion
A TEENAGE girl has been charged over the terrifying home invasion in Condon and vicious assault of another girl.
The 15-year-old is facing five charges including one count of burglary and will be dealt with under the Youth Justice Act.
It is alleged she broke into a Shirleen Crescent house in Condon on Monday night and attacked two girls with hammers.
A neighbour told the Townsville Bulletin she saw the girls emerge from the house which had been set alight, with blood pouring down their faces.