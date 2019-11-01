Menu
General photographs of Queensland Police and Crimestoppers logo and livery, Thursday, July 18, 2019 (AAP Image/Richard Walker)
Crime

Girl, 11, struck in Halloween hit-and-run

by Peter Michael
1st Nov 2019 1:18 PM
POLICE are hunting the driver of a black car involved in the hit-and-run of an 11-year-old girl out trick or treating for Halloween in Cairns last night.

The girl sustained non-life threatening injuries and was taken to hospital with a broken clavicle.

Edmonton Police, in south Cairns, reported an 11-year-old girl was struck by a car while out trick or treating with family at about 7.30pm yesterday.

The girl was walking along the Bruce Highway Service Road, near the intersection of Peterson Road, Edmonton when she was struck by a small black car.

Police are continuing their investigations today, have spoken to potential witnesses and are reviewing CCTV vision.

Police are appealing to witnesses and anyone with dashcam or CCTV vision to contact police.

The driver of the vehicle is urged to make contact with police immediately.

child victim halloween hit-and-run trick or treat

