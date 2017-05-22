Pacific Highway traffic on the Coffs Coast to face delays

The final 18 bridge girders being pre-cast at Macksville will led to delays on the Pacific Highway.

MOTORISTS are reminded of changed traffic conditions on the Pacific Hwy at Macksville for work to continue on the new Upper Warrell Creek Bridge.

The last 18 girders will be transported from a pre-cast site north of Macksville to the new bridge, as part of the Warrell Creek to Nambucca Heads Pacific Highway upgrade.

The girder deliveries will continue until Friday, June 9 between 9pm and 12.30am and 1.30am to 5am, weather permitting.

EARTHWORKS: Looking south along the Warrell Creek to Urunga Pacific Hwy upgrade, west of Boral quarry.

Motorists are advised delays of up to 30 minutes may be experienced because of the slow speed of the girder transportation.

Designated pullover points and holding bays will available on the Pacific Highway to reduce traffic delays and queue lengths.

For the safety of workers and motorists, reduced speed limits will be in place and electronic messaging signs will advise road users of the changed conditions.

Roads and Maritime thanks the community for its patience while this important work is carried out.

For the latest traffic updates, you can call 132 701, visit livetraffic.com or download the Live Traffic NSW App.