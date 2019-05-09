Gifts that keep giving for Mum

LET LOVE GROW: There is something for every mum at Coffs Harbour Landscape Centre.

LET LOVE GROW: There is something for every mum at Coffs Harbour Landscape Centre. Thinkstock

WHETHER your Mum's gardening is limited to watering the pot plants or as advanced as growing her own veggies, Coffs Harbour Landscape Centre has something for every mum.

From simple plants, to seeds, citrus trees, ponds and outdoor water features, outdoor screens and everything in between, the perfect gift can be found here.

Coffs Harbour Landscape Centre is a family owned and operated business with a strong commitment to the local community.

Located in Toormina, their yard is stocked with a comprehensive range of natural, raw and man-made landscaping supplies to help you create stunning gardens.

Open seven days a week for both retail and wholesale purchase, Coffs Harbour Landscape Centre's extensive product range is backed up with knowledge of every item in stock by our friendly staff.

The team at Coffs Harbour Landscape Centre strive for complete customer satisfaction and are continually building their product range and services.

Take advantage of their delivery service and get what you need delivered straight to your door. They will deliver as little or as much material as required, no order is too big or too small. They also have a courtesy trailer for your convenience that can be booked in advance.

Coffs Harbour Landscape Centre is committed to environmental sustainability, and carry a range of certified organic soils, mulches and fertilisers.