Gibbo ain't weak to speak and wants others to join him

SHINING LIGHT: Ben Gibbeson has organised a fundraiser for the Black Dog Institute during tomorrow's match. Sam Flanagan

AUSSIE RULES: Coffs Harbour Breakers star Ben "Gibbo” Gibbeson will support a charity close to home when his side take on the Sawtell Toormina Saints at Fitzroy Oval tomorrow.

The AFL North Coast local derby will be raising funds to support the Black Dog Institute in recognition of Gibbeson's experiences with mental health.

"Mental health is something very close to not only me, but many members throughout our club and the entire community,” Gibbeson said.

"In our finals series last year, I was going through a tough time mentally both on and off the field and I received so much support from my teammates, the club and even some opposition players.

"This really helped me get through what I was going through, and I really appreciated the support.

"I now have a strong desire to help others out in the way that people were helping me out.”

Both senior men's and women's teams will wear specially designed lime green uniforms Saturday afternoon which will be auctioned off to raise money.

Lime is the internationally recognised colour for mental health awareness.

There will also be a raffle held at the game with all attendees encouraged to get involved.

Prizes have been generously donated by local businesses and include a signed Sydney Swans jersey, 18 holes of golf at Bonville for two people, a Geelong Cats jersey and a gym membership.

There's also smaller raffle prizes to be won.

Gibbeson, a long-time Sydney Swans Academy member and AFL NSW/ACT Ram, said he hoped the match would increase awareness in the community of mental health and make people realise those who you least expect may be suffering.

"If this day can encourage just the one person to have the courage to speak up, then the day will be a success,” the 18-year-old said.

"I am hoping that this day will get the message across that it's okay not to be okay.”

The game's of great importance for the John Paul College student and his teammates, as a win will keep them alone at the top of the ladder.

The women's game commences at 11.50am with the men's beginning at 2.50pm.