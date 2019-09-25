Giants star’s fairytale shattered

Star Giant Stephen Coniglio will not play in the club's maiden AFL Grand Final appearance on Saturday, failing to overcome a knee injury which has kept him sidelined since Round 17.

The midfielder has been racing the clock to make a miraculous recovery to feature on the final game of 2019, after damaging his meniscus in GWS' loss to Richmond on the MCG earlier this year.

Coniglio had been considered a 50/50 chance to play in Saturday's match but made the selfless call following training on Wednesday to rule himself out of the game.

"This is a selfless decision by Stephen and typical of the man he is," GWS general manager of football Wayne Campbell said.

"He left it all on the training track today and ultimately he decided he doesn't think he is capable of playing out the whole game and therefore didn't want to let his teammates down.

Coniglio and coach Leon Cameron on Tuesday. Photo: Dan Himbrechts/AAP Image.

"His decision has the full support of everyone and we know he'll continue to support the team to the best of his ability as he has over the past 10 weeks."

Fellow Giant Lachie Whitfield (appendix) trained on Wednesday, while captain Phil Davis trained behind closed doors. However, the pair are both expected to line-up against the Tigers.

The decision to rule Coniglio comes less than 24 hours after Richmond confirmed tough onballer Jack Graham would not play after dislocating his shoulder against Geelong.