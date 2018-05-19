Giants shoot four straight to snatch win over Firebirds

Romelda Aiken of the Firebirds gets possession despite the efforts of the Giants' Samantha Poolman in their Super Netball match on Saturday.

THE Giants succeeded on Saturday where they had failed last weekend, holding strong to close out the Queensland Firebirds 53-51 in their Super Netball match in Sydney.

After a last-minute loss last week to the Swifts, the Sydney-based Giants were able to take their game to the next level and snuff out a Firebirds' comeback with four goals straight to finish.

The Giants struggled with fluidity at times as captain Kim Green posted three early turnovers, but she soon took hold of the midcourt - her 28 goal assists more than made up for any early indiscretion.

Judging by the score sheet, it was the captain was in charge in the middle, but Serena Guthrie caused problems for the Firebirds all game, especially when on the defensive.

The 196cm goal shooter Romelda Aiken caused a headache under the post for the Giants' defensive unit, but she struggled to convert (32/38) after appearing to be having trouble with her shooting pre-game.

With both sides chasing runaway competition leader West Coast Fever, the Giants move clear of their Saturday rivals into second spot. The visitors, however, earned a valuable bonus point for their efforts in the first quarter.

- AAP