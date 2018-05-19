Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Romelda Aiken of the Firebirds gets possession despite the efforts of the Giants' Samantha Poolman in their Super Netball match on Saturday.
Romelda Aiken of the Firebirds gets possession despite the efforts of the Giants' Samantha Poolman in their Super Netball match on Saturday. DANIEL MUNOZ
Netball

Giants shoot four straight to snatch win over Firebirds

19th May 2018 5:54 PM

THE Giants succeeded on Saturday where they had failed last weekend, holding strong to close out the Queensland Firebirds 53-51 in their Super Netball match in Sydney.

After a last-minute loss last week to the Swifts, the Sydney-based Giants were able to take their game to the next level and snuff out a Firebirds' comeback with four goals straight to finish.

The Giants struggled with fluidity at times as captain Kim Green posted three early turnovers, but she soon took hold of the midcourt - her 28 goal assists more than made up for any early indiscretion.

Judging by the score sheet, it was the captain was in charge in the middle, but Serena Guthrie caused problems for the Firebirds all game, especially when on the defensive.

The 196cm goal shooter Romelda Aiken caused a headache under the post for the Giants' defensive unit, but she struggled to convert (32/38) after appearing to be having trouble with her shooting pre-game.

With both sides chasing runaway competition leader West Coast Fever, the Giants move clear of their Saturday rivals into second spot. The visitors, however, earned a valuable bonus point for their efforts in the first quarter.

- AAP

Related Items

The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Man charged with murder after woman's body found by police

    Man charged with murder after woman's body found by police

    Crime A MAN has been charged with the murder of a woman on the Coffs Coast.

    Paper seeks feedback on future housing and land

    Paper seeks feedback on future housing and land

    News Discussion paper seeks answer to Bellingen's housing future

    Urunga steps 'Back to the Future'

    premium_icon Urunga steps 'Back to the Future'

    News New becomes old in Urunga mural.

    Tilly's Meteor-ic rise through cricket ranks

    Tilly's Meteor-ic rise through cricket ranks

    Cricket Former Jetty High student signs contract to play with ACT Meteors.

    Local Partners