Giant swastika on property’s fence sparks outcry

The neon swastika hanging on a fence in Stuart Park. Pictures: Supplied

THE startling image of a giant neon swastika hanging from a fence in an inner-urban Darwin suburb has sparked shock and revulsion.

Northern Territory's Anti-Discrimination Commissioner Sally Sievers said seeing the symbol of hatred on display had the potential to cause real harm in multicultural Darwin, particularly among the city's small Jewish community.

"It is reprehensible," she said.

"There is a need for widespread community condemnation, police, council and others."

The swastika has been on display for a few weeks on the gate of a property in Stuart Park. Several outraged residents have alerted council and police to its presence.

A Darwin council spokeswoman said the matter had been brought to their attention but they did not have the power to request that the residents take it down.

The Territory has no anti-vilification laws to force the symbol's take-down.

When contacted by the NT News, the home's male resident refused to comment on why he had erected the large red swastika.

Anti-Defamation Commission chairman Dr Dvir Abramovich, who has been campaigning nationally to ban the sale and public displays of Nazi materials and insignia, said he found the display spine-chilling.

"This malicious act, dripping with venomous and dangerous hate, is a punch in the gut of every Holocaust survivor, and a spit on the memory of the victims and the Diggers who gave their lives to vanquish that monstrous dictator," he said.

"In the week in which we commemorate Holocaust Remembrance Day, I repeat my call for the Territory and Federal governments to rise to the challenge and ban the public display of all Nazi insignia."

It comes after a couple in Victoria was recently criticised for flying a Nazi flag over their home earlier this month.

Cheryl Lawdorn and her partner sparked national outrage for flying the flag over their Beulah property in Victoria's northwest.

She told media she chose to fly the flag as she had German ancestry.

Photos of the flag showed it had a black swastika in the middle on a white background, encircled, with Nazi symbols on red backgrounds in each corner.