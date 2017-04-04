Giant slide set to open at Big Banana

DOWNHILL RACERS: Cassandra Richardson, Heidi Birdsall, Andy Nelson and Michael Lockman have fun on the new Big Banana Fun Park attraction.

THE wait is over.

The Big Banana Fun Park has completed construction on its latest attraction, a six lane Giant Slide known as "The Racer".

Ready just in time for the school holidays, the impressive slide stands at 17.5m high and 83m long and has been described as the largest slide of its kind in Australia.

The new attraction boasts a number of facilities including a private party room, kiosk, interactive amusement machines and parking just outside the entry.

The slide also encourages a healthy dose of competition between family and friends with its interactive scoring system that records the sliders' place and time.

The Big Banana Fun Park General Manager, Michael Lockman, said the new attraction alongside with the recent integration of the biggest waterpark between Sydney and the Gold Coast means the Park has become a major contributor in boosting tourism to the area.

"This is such an exciting new addition to our multi-award winning Fun Park. We have a number of birthday parties already booked, which indicates that The Racer will be a real crowd pleaser," Mr Lockman said.

"We received an enormous amount of positive feedback from the guests that participated in the slide testing last week and we are certain that this will continue with the general public."

The Racer is a new addition to a number of attractions already available at the Fun Park, including Laser Tag, Mini Golf, Water Park, Toboggan Ride, The "World of Banana's" Theatre & Tour Experience and an Ice Skating Rink.

The blue, orange and yellow indoor slide has been built on the site of the former snow slope.

Undergoing its final touches, The Racer will be open to the public this week.