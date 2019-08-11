GIANT SLAYERS: Comets through to league tag grand final

NEED FOR SPEED: Kiah Flett was instrumental in the Coffs Harbour Comets win over the Sawtell Panthers in the ladies league tag preliminary final at Frank McGuren Field on Sunday.

NEED FOR SPEED: Kiah Flett was instrumental in the Coffs Harbour Comets win over the Sawtell Panthers in the ladies league tag preliminary final at Frank McGuren Field on Sunday. Mitchell Keenan

LADIES LEAGUE TAG: The Coffs Harbour Comets ladies league tag team continued their dream run in the finals with a knock out blow to the Sawtwell Panthers at Frank McGuren Field this morning.

The Comets came from fifth place on the ladder to knock out the Grafton Ghosts and the South Grafton Rebels before taking down the Panthers 14-6 with a strong display.

Sawtell started the game on the front foot with an early try to Kiara Briggs and looked likely to book a return to the grand final but the resilient Comets had other ideas.

Comets star Xanthi Hand sparked the comeback when she found a gap to put her side on the board and level the game.

Coffs Harbour proceeded with gusto and heaped the pressure on the Panthers before Chloe McCarthy found the line to put her side in front.

The Panthers were feeling the full force of the Comets and looked likely to cough up another but were relieved by the half time siren.

The second half was a more level affair with Sawtell finding their way back into the encounter but the Comets defence held up strong under a barrage of attack.

Sawtwell came agonisingly close to closing the gap but Kiyah Kemp couldn't find Eva Cubby with the overlap pass and Jade Egar made them pay with a game sealing try for the Comets.

Coffs Harbour will now face the Macksville Sea Eagles in the final at the Geoff King Motors Sports Complex next Sunday.