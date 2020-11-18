Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Antonov An-12, one of the world’s largest planes, lands in Darwin
Antonov An-12, one of the world’s largest planes, lands in Darwin
News

Giant of the skies drops in to Darwin

by WILL ZWAR
18th Nov 2020 8:18 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

ONE of the world's largest planes has landed in Darwin, for a technical stop in the Top End on its way to a NSW Royal Australian Air Force base.

The Antonov An-12, a four engined turboprop transport aircraft, is a military-style plane, landing in Darwin yesterday about 8.15am from Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi.

 

 

One of the largest aircraft in the world – the Antonov An-12 – has landed in Darwin. Picture: Che Chorley
One of the largest aircraft in the world – the Antonov An-12 – has landed in Darwin. Picture: Che Chorley

 

While the contents of the plane and reason for its journey remain confidential, the plane is bound for Williamtown RAAF Base in NSW, where it will fly to in the coming days.

The aircraft has a wingspan of 38m and a length of 33m, weighs 28,000kg and can carry up to 18t of freight.

It's a smaller version of one of the world's largest aircraft, the Antonov An-225 Mriya.

Originally developed as a military version of the An-10 passenger transport, the An-12 is now a cargo aircraft.

Originally published as Giant of the skies drops in to Darwin

More Stories

antonov an-12 aviation

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man arrested over death of three-month-old girl

        Premium Content Man arrested over death of three-month-old girl

        News Manslaughter charge for 34-year-old following the death of a baby girl on the Mid North Coast.

        Stamp duty or property tax: How change affects you

        Premium Content Stamp duty or property tax: How change affects you

        News NSW budget 2020: How property tax reform compares to stamp duty

        JETTY PLANS: What’s the word on the street?

        Premium Content JETTY PLANS: What’s the word on the street?

        News Park-users have common ideas, though some are a little out of the box

        VANISHED: Woman's search for 'love of her life'

        Premium Content VANISHED: Woman's search for 'love of her life'

        News Charlie has never given up hope of finding the ‘love of her life’