Giant macaw takes on Maccas for food trade

BRIGHT: Nature's Food Market's giant mural in Currimundi has become a tourist attraction in its own right.

BRIGHT: Nature's Food Market's giant mural in Currimundi has become a tourist attraction in its own right.

WHEN you're offering a 'healthy alternative' to the fast food giants likes McDonald's you have to stand out.

That's the thinking behind a giant mural of a macaw which has been put up to promote Nature's Food Market in Currimundi.

And by the reaction of customers - even those from Maccas - it's working.

Plenty of people are said to be lining up for a selfie in front of the 14 metres wide by four metre high mural.

"It is fast becoming a favourite backdrop for locals and holiday makers wanting to have their pictures taken in front of the mural,'' John Dawkins, of Nature's Food Market said.

The mural was painted John's son-in-law Matt Smidt following the recent opening of a new cafe.

"We sell the popular Campos Coffee at the café and felt that a parrot from the South American coffee lands where they source some of their beans would be a nice fit,'' John said.

John's business began as a small Go Vita shop and has since expanded into a "complete home for your health and wellness".

It sells organic and healthy foods, bulk foods, fitness supplements, health supplements (vitamins, minerals, herbs etc), natural products for personal care, pet food, household products, aromatherapy oils and natural cosmetics and educational resources.

IN PHOTOS: Check out the macaws at Maleny Botanic Gardens and Bird World