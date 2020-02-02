Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Tennis

Aussie pair’s giant-killing run falls at final hurdle

by Richard Evans
2nd Feb 2020 5:53 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The dream Australian Open run of local hopes Max Purcell and Luke Saville has come to an end, with the American-British pairing of Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury winning the doubles final in straight sets.

Watch over 50 sports LIVE on Kayo! Stream to your TV, mobile, tablet or computer. Just $25/month, cancel anytime. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

Luke Saville and Max Purcell fell just short of completing one of the greatest underdog stories in Australian Open history. Picture: AAP/Lukas Coch
Luke Saville and Max Purcell fell just short of completing one of the greatest underdog stories in Australian Open history. Picture: AAP/Lukas Coch

 

The Australian wildcards were under pressure on serve early in Sunday's final on Rod Laver Arena, the No.11 seeds creating 10 break points in the first set.

Ram and Salisbury turned the screws in the second, breaking serve twice, to claim their first grand slam title 6-4 6-2 in just over an hour.

More Stories

Show More
australian open 2020 joe salisbury luke saville max purcell rajeev ram

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Ladies on deck for new Surfing Australia female program

        premium_icon Ladies on deck for new Surfing Australia female program

        Surfing There’s a wave of support behind our girls. See how you can join in.

        THE INCREDIBLES: Tait family tears up Country Championships

        premium_icon THE INCREDIBLES: Tait family tears up Country Championships

        Athletics A family affair turned into a huge medal haul as the Tait’s teamed up with other...

        Church tries to stop priest suing over child sexual abuse

        premium_icon Church tries to stop priest suing over child sexual abuse

        News Priest alleges he was sexually abused in Lismore Diocese.

        Win tickets to Elton John in Coffs Harbour

        premium_icon Win tickets to Elton John in Coffs Harbour

        Community Elton John to perform in Coffs Harbour over two nights in February.