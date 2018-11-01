Giant Glenreagh Garage Sale is back

SAVE THE DATE: It was standing room only for last year's fundraiser garage sale at Glenreagh.

THE tiny township with a big heart is hoping to repeat the success of last year's fantastic event.

The inaugural Giant Glenreagh Garage Sale fundraiser took everyone by surprise with cars lining both sides of the normally quiet main street and hundreds of people wandering between sites picking up bargains and enjoying the warm hospitality of Glenreagh locals.

"It was a fantastic result last year so we've decided to do it all again,” said Chris Gooley of the Bric-a-Brac Gallery.

"This time we are raising money for the Glenreagh preschool and for the farmers and we have plenty of locals with a great selection of pre-loved items for sale.”

An invitation is being extended to out-of-towners who would like to have stalls. The Golden Dog and Glenreagh Primary School have free space to set up a table or, for $10, the Lions Club will give you a spot in the School of the Arts hall with your fee being donated to the cause. Call Jennie on 6649 2220 for the Lions Club offer.

Please note, in keeping with the country town spirit of this fundraiser, only make stall inquiries if you want to sell grandma's crockery or your treasured pre-loved goods. This is not an event for market traders.

"The town is small and friendly, we've got plenty of country hospitality so you won't need a map,” Chris said.

"We all know what's going on and who is participating so locals will happily direct visitors to the Glenreagh Primary School, the pub, the hall and many residences to make sure they don't miss out on anything.

"We've also put in an order for sunshine so it should be a great day.”

Date: November 10 with a 6am start

Details: Giant Glenreagh Garage Sale on Facebook