Environment

Giant 6m snake leaves early Christmas gift at FNQ property

by Mark Zita
10th Dec 2019 9:46 AM
A GIANT python on the Cassowary Coast is back at it again, leaving an early Christmas gift at an Innisfail home.

Amalgamated Pest Control Innisfail has shared a photo showing a snake skin, believed to be left behind by 'Monty' the 6m amethystine python.

"Apparently Monty the snake is back at it again," the business posted on social media.

"Look at this massive snake skin that Scott (Davies) found while on a house inspection."

Cairns pest control operator Scott Davies found this massive snake skin during a routine house inspection.

 

Monty is well-known in the Far North and is owned by former Cairns Post gardening columnist Yvonne Cunningham.

Mrs Cunningham said she first brought Monty home to help take care of a rat problem the property had when she and her husband first bought it 40 years ago.

"At night we would hear the pitter-patter on the roof and it would wake me up half a dozen times," she said.

Amalgamated Pest Control Innisfail warned residents to call pest control immediately if they spotted similar skins at home.

