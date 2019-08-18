GHOULISH GHOSTS: Grafton dominant in Group 2 grand final

GRITTY WIN: Grafton Ghost Joel Moss runs away for his first of two tries in the Group 2 rugby league grand final against the Coffs Harbour Comets at Geoff King Motors Oval on Sunday.

GRITTY WIN: Grafton Ghost Joel Moss runs away for his first of two tries in the Group 2 rugby league grand final against the Coffs Harbour Comets at Geoff King Motors Oval on Sunday. Sam Flanagan

GROUP 2 GRAND FINAL: The Grafton Ghosts finished their season on a huge high with a romping grand final win over the Coffs Harbour Comets today.

Grafton lead the Comets by 36 points to nil at half time and never looked in doubt with star centre Dylan Collett running in six tries.

Coffs Harbour were handed the first chance of the game after Maurice Stokes latched on to a bouncing bomb but he couldn't find Bradley Collinson in space to his left

But Grafton were quick off the mark when centre Dylan Collett made a a huge run to pull up on the line before coach captain Danny Wicks caught the Comets napping with a strong lunge to cross from dummy half.

The Comets were looking frazzled under the pressure and their kick off from the try was sent out on the full.

The Ghosts found the line just a few minutes later when half-back Vincent Williams put up a dangerous bomb for Collett to collect and come down for his sides second.

Grafton's dominant start continued with a textbook move that put speedster Mitchell Gorman into a gap and away for a 40 meter run to the line.

Action between the Grafton Ghosts and Coffs Harbour Comets in the Group 2 rugby league grand final at Geoff King Motors Oval on Sunday. Sam Flanagan

Coffs Harbour picked themselves off and started making meters through the middle to the frustration of Ghosts forward Blake Winmill who gave away a cheap penalty lashing out at his opposite number.

But the Comets couldn't capitalise on their pressure and the Ghosts once again found luck down the left wing with Collett going through for his second of the afternoon.

It all started looking too easy when Collett completed his first half hat-trick after Joel Moss put him through a gaping hole to stroll his way to the line.

Ghosts fullback Mitchell Lollback turned it on with an unbelievable darting run before teeing up Joel Moss to finish his sides sixth try of the first half.

Starring Ghosts man Winmill was given an involuntary early mark as he was carried off the field late in the first period after a big hit up.

The Comets came into the second half with a mammoth task ahead but captain Collinson looked determined to lift the morale of the troops.

Moss had other ideas though and crossed in the first minute of the second half to silence the Comets faithful.

Another try to Gorman pushed the Ghosts further out of reach as the game rolled in to the final half hour.

Action between the Grafton Ghosts and Coffs Harbour Comets in the Group 2 rugby league grand final at Geoff King Motors Oval on Sunday. Sam Flanagan

The Comets finally found their opener with just over twenty minutes to go when Jason Whareaitu took hold of a nice pass to put his side on the board.

But Grafton hit the fateful fifty point mark with just under ten to go after two tries to starring man Collett to make it five for the day before Ben McLennan found his final try late in the game.

The Comets didn't leave empty handed, with Nathan Curry receiving highest point scorer and goal scorer for the regular season.

But to no ones surprise, Collett took home the award for most tries scored with a whopping 19 in the regular season to go with his bag of six in the grand final.

The Grafton Ghosts with the Tooheys New Group 2 rugby league Shield after beating the Coffs Harbour Comets on Sunday. Sam Flanagan

Grafton reclaimed the premiership to prevent an historic Comets double.

Coffs Harbour Comets 6 (Tries: Whareaitu 58' Conversions: ) defeated (by) Grafton Ghosts 68 (Tries: Wicks 2', Collett 5' 18' 25' 61' 71' 79', Gorman 12' 46', Moss 35' 41', Lollback 75', McLennan 77' Conversions: Williams 6', 13', 36' 42' 77' 79', McLennan 76')