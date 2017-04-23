24°
Sport

Ghosts win but coach not happy

Brad Greenshields
| 23rd Apr 2017 5:30 PM

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

WINNING with a 32 point margin would please most coaches but not Danny Wicks.

The Grafton Ghosts leader struggled to hide his disappointment post-match despite the 46-14 scoreline against Bellingen Valley-Dorrigo.

"We got the two points but I'm pretty disappointed in it to be honest," Wicks said.

Early in the second half when Bellingen's playing coach Troy Robinson under the posts, Grafton held just a six point lead but then put the game away scoring five tries in the space of 20 minutes.

Winger Joel Moss was the major beneficiary when the Ghosts did hold on to the ball, scoring four tries for the afternoon including three after half time.

Photos
View Gallery

Robinson was pleased that his magpies rectified their first half issues but said the problem was that it simply exposed a weakness elsewhere.

"In the first half the Ghosties were very strong. Toddy Cameron up the middle was outstanding and obviously (Mitch) Lollback and getting the quick fellas around the ruck," he said.

"What we said at half time was that we were going to tighten up the middle and we ended up tightening up the middle and next thing you know they started going around us.

"A very smart Ghosties side but to our credit putting 14 points on them is a bonus for us. We can walk away with our head held high heading into the Orara game next week." 

In other Group 2 matches this weekend, Macksville overcame Woolgoolga 24-12, South Grafton was too powerful for Orara Valley winning 60-6 while last night saw Sawtell win a physical encounter against Nambucca Heads 34-24.

GRAFTON GHOSTS 46 (Joel Moss 4, Ben McLennan, Jake Frame, Dylan Collett, Clint Greenshields, Mitch Gorman; Matt Muller 5 goals) def BELLINGEN VALLEY-DORRIGO 14 (Tyler Blair, Troy Robinson, Chris Andrews tries; Luke Beaumont goal).

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  bellingen park bellingen valley dorrigo magpies country rugby league grafton ghosts group 2 rugby league

Ghosts win but coach not happy

Ghosts win but coach not happy

WINNING with a 32 point margin would please most coaches but not Danny Wicks.

Rally Australia tops WRC's social media rankings

The Kennards Hire Rally Australia has passed the 275,000 followers mark on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, making it number one of all the World Rally Championship events.

Coffs Coast's WRC event has greatest social media following.

Leave your mark on the new Jetty4Shores

Would you like to have a say on the new Jetty4Shores creations?

Take a journey of discovery at Gallery

This Gail Mabo piece, titled Constellation, will be part of an exhibition at the Coffs Harbour Regional Gallery featuring works re-imagining the encounter by Lt James Cook and his crew with Aboriginal people in 1770.

Exhibition features imagining of Lt James Cook meeting Aboriginals.

Local Partners

Bypass announcement won't be in next budget but ...

Cowper MP doesn't expect Federal Budget to reveal funds for a Coffs Harbour bypass. But that doesn't mean the money for the job isn't there.

Leave your mark on the new Jetty4Shores

Would you like to have a say on the new Jetty4Shores creations?

Patti Smith: the mother of punk gave Jim Morrison his wings

Patti Smith at Bluesfest 2017 in Byron Bay.

One of the most exhilarating performances in recent Blues history

UPDATED: Patti Smith donates large sum for flood recovery

Patti Smith at Bluesfest 2017 in Byron Bay.

The artist performed two shows at Bluesfest 2017

Bluesfest Day 2: From Jason Momoa to Mary J Blige

Hollywood star Jason Momoa was happy to interacts with fans backstage at Bluesfest 2017.

Chris Hemsworth and Matt Damon gave the festival a Hollywood touch

Logies 2017: Meldrum's odd speech as Samuel Johnson wins Gold

SAMUEL Johnson’s Gold Logie win was swiftly overshadowed when his speech was taken over by Australian media icon Molly Meldrum.

Logies 2017: Who's taken the coveted gongs?

Kerri-Anne Kennerley poses with the Hall Of Fame Logie Award.

Award winners from Australian television industry's night of nights

Logies 2017: Samuel Johnson dedicates award to sister Connie

Samuel Johnson wins Best Actor at 2017 Logies.

'My sister is succumbing to the perils of cancer': Samuel Johnson

Logies 2017: Dave Hughes roasts Channel Seven CEO

Dave Hughes hosts opens the 2017 Logies.

Hughes sends shockwaves through Logies audience

Logies 2017: Stars are dazzling as the night begins

Karl Stefanovic and Lisa Wilkinnson hit the red carpet.

Melbourne's rolled out the red carpet for tonight's Logie Awards

Logies 2017: Karl stays sober to keep his body a temple

After famously being accused of being a little worse for wear at previous Logies, Karl Stefanovic reckons he is staying sober because his "body is a temple".

He's laying off the booze because his body is a temple, he said.

Logies 2017: She's in white but they aren't in jackets

She's still claiming ownership of white, apparently.

&quot;Sawtell Cracker!&quot;

16 Cunningham Cres, Sawtell 2452

House 3 2 2 Expressions Of...

This home represents a great opportunity to further capitalise on a fantastic location with water views and a solid building footprint. Relax and enjoy the...

On the beach...

13 Emerald Avenue, Sapphire Beach 2450

House 5 3 2 Auction

One of a handful of homes calling the ocean "their backyard". Greeted by breathtaking ocean and beach views upon entering the home. Italian travertine tiles...

&quot;Low Maintenance Entertainer&quot;

9 Moseley Dr, Boambee East 2452

House 3 1 2 $399,000

This gorgeous home has been very well cared for and is in a great elevated location. It features 3 bedrooms, open plan lounge & dining area with reverse cycle air...

Great Alternative to Unit Living

1/95 James Small Drive, Korora 2450

Villa 2 1 1 $256,000

Located in beachside Korora, on Coffs Harbour's northern beaches, this pet friendly freestanding 2 bedroom villa is the perfect opportunity for those wanting to...

Rare Beachside Opportunity

50 Warrawee Street, Sapphire Beach 2450

House 5 3 2 $849,000

Trade-in the pool, say goodbye to the ride-on mower, if this is your next address, you won't need either. Direct beach access just 60m from your front door, the...

Affordable Beach-side Apartment

17/27-29 Ocean Parade, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 2 1 1 $240,000

A perfect entry into the Coffs Harbour investment marketplace. This top floor 2 bedroom fully furnished unit in the beach-side 'Tahitian' complex is holiday let...

Spacious Beachside Unit

5/32 Karuah Avenue, Coffs Harbour 2450

Unit 2 1 1 $285,000

Located on the 1st floor in a pet friendly complex at the Eastern end of Karuah Avenue. This 2 bedroom beach-side unit is generously sized throughout with a large...

Popular Family Friendly Neighbourhood

45 Coriedale Drive, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 2 2 $515,000

Spacious & elevated, this 4 bedroom home situated on popular Coriedale Drive is close to Child Care, playing fields and just a short drive the Coffs CBD. Light and...

Modern Home on 2.5 Acres of Peace &amp; Quiet

173 Orara Way, Coramba 2450

House 4 2 2 $629,000

A near new 4 bedroom family home surrounded by picturesque countryside. Enjoy 2.5 acres of usable land, perfect for a hobby farm, or even just some extra space to...

Town &amp; Country Living, North Facing Coastal Views

131 Johnsons Road, Sandy Beach 2456

House 4 2 4 $785,000

Experience the open spaces with low maintenance and enjoy the north facing, Sunny, cleared approx. 4 acres with rolling hills & coastal views. Complete total of...

What dodgy real estate ads really mean

This dilapidated house was described as an ‘Edwardian timber home, open to your imagination’. That’s a nice way of putting it.

Real estate writing is just outsourced lying, says one writer

SOLD: Iconic M'boro pub set to be transformed

Shane Muller from Maryborough Motorcycles will be opening up a showroom and café at the Shamrock Hotel.

The Shamrock Hotel is set to be transformed in the next two months.

Coast developer looks to prime real estate's future

MANY OPTIONS: Sunshine Coast developer Graeme Juniper is considering what to do with a prime piece of real estate he owns on Radical Bay on Magnetic Island, near Townsville.

Radical Bay is World Environment Heritage-listed.

This small box of a unit just sold for $1 million

Elizabeth Bay unit has charming views to Sydney Heads.

If this doesn't scream 'housing bubble', nothing does.

MILLIONAIRES ROW: Is this Toowoomba's biggest house?

STUNNING PROPERTY: The home in lot five at Kara View Court is framed with Table Top Mountain as a backdrop.

When entering Kara View Crt, it's hard to ignore the stunning home

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!