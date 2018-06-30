Ghosts halfback in right Frame of mind

ALL CLASS: Ghosts halfback Jake Frame fires a pass out wide during the Battle of the River Group 2 local derby between Grafton Ghosts and South Grafton Rebels at Frank McGuren Field.

RUGBY LEAGUE: When Jake Frame got the chance to return home and play first grade for the Grafton Ghosts last year he jumped at the opportunity.

Little did he know he would be steering the side himself less than a year later.

But the 25-year-old has not taken a backward step despite jumping into the high-profile shoes of Clint Greenshields.

He has only gotten better this season, and is playing with a freedom that has helped the Ghosts rise to the top of the Group 2 ladder once again.

After scoring a rare hat-trick of tries it would be expected the haflback could take the praise, but a modest player by nature, Frame was quick to push it on to his teammates.

"I think all the boys have been playing pretty good football, the team is starting to take some good shape, and I am just benefiting off the back of that," he said. "I am just trying to run the ball a bit more, to keep the opposition guessing and I guess it worked well last week."

Frame has relished in the opportunity to call the shots for the Ghosts this year, but admitted players like Ben McLennan and Danny Wicks were still the loudest voices on the field.

"We definitely lean on the experience of those blokes," he said. "I have been trying to stand up with a bit more talk in the middle. It is all just a learning process."

Success seems to follow the diminutive halfback, after he became one of the first players to win a premiership with the Ghosts in all three senior grades last season.

But he refuses to take anything for granted, including tomorrow's clash with the Orara Valley Axemen.

The Ghosts will go into the clash as strong favourites off the back of a six-game winning streak and with a host of players back from injury.

In fact, the last side to beat the Ghosts was the Axemen when they won by four-points at Frank McGuren Field back in Round 4. It is a loss the Ghosts have not forgotten.

"We are going to have to be on our best form to get a win over them," Frame said.

"It was a close game last time, they are a tough team and if they pick up a notch then we are going to have to take it up a couple.

"It is down there as well which makes it tough."

But as long as he has his boys beside him, it doesn't matter who is standing opposite.

GHOSTS SIDE: 1. Cooper Woods, 2. Carson Galloway, 3. Dylan Collett, 4. Joel Moss, 5. Jay Olsen, 6. Blake Winmill, 7. Jake Frame, 8. Ben McLennan, 9. Todd Cameron, 10. Adam Slater, 11. Matt Muller, 12. Danny Wicks (c/c), 13. Michael Curnow, 14. Daniel Lavender, 15. Luke Collison