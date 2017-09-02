Ghosts are hard to toss

ULTIMATE TEST: The Grafton Ghosts put their undefeated record on the line in tomorrow's Group 2 grand final against South Grafton.

WIN this afternoon and in all likelihood the Grafton Ghosts will be recognised as the best team this year in Country NSW and be awarded the Clayton Cup.

The Ghosts won the top club prize in Country Rugby League back in 2010 and 2011.

Victory tomorrow will mean they will join the Tweed Heads Seagulls and Cobar Roosters as the only clubs to have won the trophy three times since it was first awarded back in 1937.

Standing in their way is fierce local rival and winner of the past two Group 2 premierships, South Grafton.

Can the Rebels cause an upset and stop the Ghosts' undefeated run?

Opposing first grade coaches from the Coffs Coast gave their opinion on tomorrow's big clash, including Orara Valley coach Col Speed who was in charge of the Ghosts when they won their two Clayton Cup trophies.

BRENDEN PELLEGRINO (Woolgoolga): The Ghosts by a long way, although it's a grand final, so it won't be a blowout. The Rebels' ad lib footy might cause some problems but the Ghosts are too clinical and experienced. Score: Ghosts by 20.

TROY ROBINSON (Bellingen): The Ghosts are too strong from 1 to 17. There's real quality in that side. Any Group side with two virtually current NRL quality players is going to be dominant. Score: Ghosts by 20 to 27 points.

KERROD SELMES (Coffs Harbour): It's going to be a very entertaining game. If the Ghosts can get a roll-on then players like Danny Wicks and Clint Greenshields will make it hard. The Rebels always have points in them, but it will be the Ghosts 42-18.

PAUL DAVIES (Sawtell): The Ghosts are better than any Group A-grade side. There's real quality in that side all over the field. The Rebels are probably the only side that can cause them trouble, but it's hard to see on form. The Ghosts should win by 27.

COL SPEED (Orara Valley): If you get in the grind with the Ghosts, you will lose. You can't take them on up the middle and expect to win. You have to play a bit of ad lib football but without taking it too far. Score: Ghosts 20-12.