Ghosties closer to top spot

HAT TRICK: Three first half tries to Luke French (centre) set the scene for a huge Rebels win over Nambucca. Brad Greenshields

GRAFTON may have started the process of eliminating contenders for the Group 2 minor premiership by outplugging Sawtell 42-30 at Rex Hardaker Oval on the weekend.

The Ghosts led 24-16 at the break and still had plenty of work to do but always managed to stay one step ahead of the home side and were still going strong at the end.

With six rounds to go and with a bye to come, the next three weeks will tell the tale.

Mackville visit this weekend and a return visit comes two weeks later.

If the northerners can take at least one of those matches the chasers are going to have to rely on a collapse on the eve of the semis to take away all the advantages finishing top of the ladder brings.

The Sea Eagles upset Orara Valley and are suddenly putting themselves in contention but have the toughest run of all clubs over the final stages.

And the forgettable year for Nambucca Heads continued with South Grafton racking up a century at McKittrick Park.

Burly forward Jeff Skeen made his intentions known from the kick-off when he fielded the ball and made a 40 metres charge up the centre to prepare the way for the first scoring opportunity.

From the following set Skeen latched on to a pass loaded up by Kieron Johnson-Heron and crashed over at the goal posts taking a swarm of Roosters' defenders with him.

Soon after Luke French went across for the first of three first half tries and from there no way were the visitors going to stage a revival.

The win still leaves the Rebels two points adrift of a potential semi finals berth and they now face another challenge when they head south to take on Coffs Harbour on Saturday.

The Comets hosted Bellinger Valley-Dorrigo last weekend and the top grade rested up with the bye but now it's back to business with the club one of three clubs on 12 points chasing two finals positions.

We have had a set of jumpers especially made for this day. Michael Emile our club captain has done a great job in organising the jumpers and also getting the boys together for a 'haka' which will be done prior to the game.

The club has also organised a 'Polynesian Feast' which will take place back at the Leagues Club after the game. All players, partners, parents, committee, sponsors and supports are welcome. It will be a great night and well worth attending.