GHOST HUNTERS: 'I've seen things I can't explain'

GHOST HUNTERS: Northern Rivers Paranormal Investigators, Robert and Madelein Fox, Luke Fox and Rachel Boan attempt to detect activity at the East Lismore Cemetery. They hope to eventually branch out and investigate haunted houses in the region. Francis Witsenhuysen

A SHADOW man, a ghost cat and apparitions of a strange woman on a cemetery hill are regular encounters for the Northern Rivers Paranormal Investigators.

The newest public ghost hunting group investigates "haunted" locations in the region, detecting and documenting "spirit" activity with specialised equipment.

Based in Lismore, NRPI's core members are Madelein and Robert Fox, their son Luke and daughter-in-law Rachel, who run open investigations as well as a Youtube channel called Northern Rivers Paranormal Investigators.

After years of encounters with "spirits" and feeling "too afraid" to share her stories, Mrs Fox said she created NRPI for others to connect, share their experiences and investigate "activity" in a non-judgemental environment.

"I've seen so many things I can't explain like shadow figures," Mrs Fox said.

"When I worked as a nurse in Queensland, for just a few seconds I saw a full apparition of a man with a bright light around him standing next to his dying wife.

"Rachel was attacked and deeply scratched by a shadow she saw at the foot of her bed. I think a lot of people have seen and felt things and that's what creates the interest in the paranormal. Groups like ours help people to come out of the closet, per say."

In a few months Mrs Fox said the group had grown dramatically, with 182 current members.

"We held our second official open investigation at the East Lismore Cemetery on Saturday and not everyone made it," she said.

"We hope for more numbers at the next one."

Mrs Fox explained what a typical ghost investigation would entail.

"We branch out throughout the area in smaller groups to look for activity, using the K2s or some people have that intuition that guides them," she said.

"Once we find a hotspot we set up a spirit box, then we start asking questions and communicating. Then we will analyse the data at home.

"We try and document the spirits to find the solid evidence to say there is more out there, because once you die, that might not be it."

Mrs Fox said the group had captured plenty of evidence at East Lismore Cemetery.

"We've had EVPS (electronic voice phenomena), taken pictures of a shadow man sticking up from behind the pine trees that line the hill," she said.

"We've also captured apparitions (it looks like a person but it's not a solid figure) of a woman on the cemetery hill and have pictures of a ghost cat among the headstones. There have been many reports of people seeing and documenting the same things as well as feeling bad energy in the cemetery."

She explained the electronic devices used to detect spirits and activity.

"We use a K2, which is an EMF metre, to record sound. It detects an electromagnetic field, so if there is a spike in the field it will light up," she said.

"We also use a spirit box that detect frequencies. When you ask a question and get an answer, that validates it."

Mrs Fox said the Northern Rivers was well-known for its haunted areas and there were many reports of haunted houses around Lismore.

"We are hoping to branch out and investigate houses and buildings, if we can get permission from people," she said.

"But not many people come forward, and they don't know us either.

"If anyone has a haunted house or building, contact us. It will be discrete, we can't get rid of things but we can at least give them evidence if there is something there."

To become a member or to find out about the next investigation, visit NRPI's Facebook page.